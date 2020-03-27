Spielman & Hooley: Will Buckeyes Play This Fall?

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes an assessment of Ryan Day's comments about the likelihood of Ohio State playing football in the fall, the Bengals' free-agent spending spree that includes signing Vonn Bell, how COVID-19 cutbacks impact Robert Landers and other second-round-and-down Buckeyes in the NFL Draft and what Vikings GM Rick Spielman cant do any more.

Ryan Day gives details on how OSU is coping with coronavirus limitations on what would be a normal spring practice season.

The Buckeyes are staying in touch just like the rest of us.

Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud are no longer on campus, which complicates their ability to progress in the backup quarterback battle.

The Woody Hayes Athletic Center is closed, but the coaches are still finding ways to get together twice each day.

There are some questions that Day won't attempt to answer.

The cutbacks take college football back to how it once worked when it came to summer practice.

If the college football season gets cut in length, it might resemble something that worked out pretty well for the Buckeyes more than 50 years ago.

We draw four winners of $100 in our weekly nomination of those impacted by job loss because of Ohio's Shelter in Place order.

The Bengals spend $145 million in free agency.

Vonn Bell is among the newest Bengals in what they hope will be a defensive makeover.

Cincinnati's secondary was abysmal last season, but Bell and two refugees from the Minnesota Vikings might change that.

Oh, don't forget, the Bengals will be getting Jonah Williams from last year's draft to bolster the offensive line.

Joe Burrow will have weapons, but he is in a tough division from which to reach the playoffs as a rookie.

Rick Spielman and other GMs in the NFL are going to have to get creative when it comes to preparing for the draft.

When it comes to cell signal and bandwidth, Rick Spielman is running into some of the same problems as the Two Men in a Basement NFL consulting firm.

