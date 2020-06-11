BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

University of Texas Football is Latest Program to Acknowledge Positive CoVID-19 Tests

Brendan Gulick

The old adage seems to ring especially true these days - hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

It certainly appears that we are headed toward a college football season. In fact, the NCAA DI Oversight Committee is expected to pass a ruling toward that gives programs around the country a tangible, executable return-to-practice plan. Many major schools and conferences around the country have already said they will have students back on campus in the fall, and NCAA President Mark Emmert has repeatedly said there won't be fall sports if campuses aren't open to the general student population.

But the inevitable will happen at some point. What happens if a student-athlete or a coach comes back to campus and tests positive for CoVID-19?

The Texas Longhorns are the latest to be put under the magnifying glass.

Texas brought 58 of it's players back to campus this week for voluntary workouts and each of them were tested for the virus upon their arrival. In a press release sent out by the university Wednesday night, two football players tests positive and a third tested positive for the CoVID-19 antibody. Testing positive for the antibody means that person likely had the coronavirus previously.

“One of the student-athletes identified symptoms during pre-screening and was tested before arriving on campus,” a release from UT stated. “The other two were tested during the on-campus screening process.”

The families of all involved have been notified. Additionally, the two Texas football players who tested positive after arriving on campus are in self-isolation.

But they are not alone. Alabama, Auburn, Iowa, Florida State, UCF, Oklahoma and Marshall have all reported positive cases as their players return to campus for voluntary workouts.

It is not known at this point if any of the Buckeyes have tested positive since the team returned for voluntary workouts on Monday morning. But it stands to reason that programs across the country have protocols in place to quickly quarantine any individual who tests positive.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Columbus to Host 2020 TBT at Nationwide

Columbus to Host 2020 TBT at Nationwide Arena as Ohio State Alumni Team Carmen's Crew will Play at Home

Adam Prescott

Ohio State, Clemson Now Co-Favorites to Win National Title

Ohio State and Clemson are now listed as co-favorites atop the Vegas futures board, leading the way for 2020 college football national championship contenders.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick

TreVeyon Henderson Workout Video

Brendan Gulick

Dillon Dingler Tries to Make History

Dingler looks to become just the third Buckeye all-time to be drafted in the first round.

Brendan Gulick

College Football Team Practices are Coming

Ohio State Buckeyes college football practices returning in July

Brendan Gulick

by

ARM9220

Overturned Touchdown Will Haunt Ohio State Forever

Replay decision to take away Ohio State touchdown plays key role in Buckeyes' Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson.

BruceHooley

by

bullgumbeaux

Spielman & Hooley: What if Urban coached elsewhere?

College football history would have changed with Tressel locked in at OSU

Bruce Hooley

LIVE BLOG...Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Unbeaten, third-ranked Buckeyes play host to 6-1, No. 13 Badgers

BruceHooley

by

BruceHooley

Game Day: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, LIVE BLOG

Join Our Open Thread/Live Blog as No. 4 OSU plays in Evanston

BruceHooley

by

BruceHooley

Ohio State Will Always Lament Missed Chances vs. Clemson

Clemson held off a late Ohio State comeback to win the Fiesta Bowl and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

BruceHooley

by

bullgumbeaux