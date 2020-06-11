The old adage seems to ring especially true these days - hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

It certainly appears that we are headed toward a college football season. In fact, the NCAA DI Oversight Committee is expected to pass a ruling toward that gives programs around the country a tangible, executable return-to-practice plan. Many major schools and conferences around the country have already said they will have students back on campus in the fall, and NCAA President Mark Emmert has repeatedly said there won't be fall sports if campuses aren't open to the general student population.

But the inevitable will happen at some point. What happens if a student-athlete or a coach comes back to campus and tests positive for CoVID-19?

The Texas Longhorns are the latest to be put under the magnifying glass.

Texas brought 58 of it's players back to campus this week for voluntary workouts and each of them were tested for the virus upon their arrival. In a press release sent out by the university Wednesday night, two football players tests positive and a third tested positive for the CoVID-19 antibody. Testing positive for the antibody means that person likely had the coronavirus previously.

“One of the student-athletes identified symptoms during pre-screening and was tested before arriving on campus,” a release from UT stated. “The other two were tested during the on-campus screening process.”

The families of all involved have been notified. Additionally, the two Texas football players who tested positive after arriving on campus are in self-isolation.

But they are not alone. Alabama, Auburn, Iowa, Florida State, UCF, Oklahoma and Marshall have all reported positive cases as their players return to campus for voluntary workouts.

It is not known at this point if any of the Buckeyes have tested positive since the team returned for voluntary workouts on Monday morning. But it stands to reason that programs across the country have protocols in place to quickly quarantine any individual who tests positive.

