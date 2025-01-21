This Ohio State Buckeye Had A Huge Impact In National Championship Win
The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to walk away with their first National Championship win since 2014 on Monday after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-23.
While the offense shined in the highly-anticipated matchup, linebacker Sonny Styles played a major role on defense. The Ohio native ended the contest with six tackles and one sack, while also being a constant threat in the run and pass game.
This isn't the first time the do-it-all playmaker had an impact game on defense this season. In the team's Week 12 matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats, Styles finished with six tackles and two sacks, along with two pass deflections in the Buckeyes' 31-7 victory. He also played a key role on defense in the team's semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns with his nine tackles, one sack and one forced fumble performance.
Prior to the 2024 season, Styles mainly lined up as Ohio State's strong safety or slot corner in his first two seasons. While he came to Columbus as a five-star safety, his 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. frame made him an outlier on defense. However, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles eventually switched the uber-talented defensive back into a linebacker this season.
The subtle position change did wonders for Styles, as he became a viable part to the front seven along with veteran linebacker Cody Simon. Styles would go on to finish the 2024-25 season as one of the best pass-rushing linebackers. He ended his junior year with a PFF pass rush grade of 75.5 while also totaling six sacks this season.
Styles has one more year of eligibility left, and will likely be a critical piece of the defense during the 2025 season.