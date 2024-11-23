This Ohio State Buckeye Had An Incredible Performance vs Indiana
The Ohio State Buckeyes, in a critical top-five matchup, stormed passed the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, 38-15.
Ohio State's defense limited the Hoosiers to 151 total yards, thanks to the efforts of linebacker Cody Simon. The veteran leader on defense contributed to Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke's limited action on Saturday, as Simon finished the contest with two and a half sacks. One of the huge hits Simon had on Rourke forced a fumble late in Indiana's territory in the second quarter.
Simon also ended the game as the leading tackler for Ohio State with ten total tackles, along with two and a half tackle for losses. The senior showed countless times in Week 13 his ability to be a force in the run and pass game.
After a slow start to the season, Simon quickly emerged as one of the program's true leaders on defense. His breakout performance came in Week 7 against the Oregon Ducks, as he finished with ten total tackles and one pass deflection. Since then, Simon has 40 tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble.
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and his unit faced some heat this season after the Buckeyes' defense continually struggled to generate pressure this year. However, Simon helped changed this narrative. Four of his five sacks this season occurred during Ohio State's last four contests.
Simon will be a key factor in the team's Week 14 matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. Despite all the offensive woes Michigan dealt with this season, the Wolverines remain efficient in the run game.