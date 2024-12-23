This Ohio State Buckeyes' Star Boosted His Draft Stock Against Tennessee
The Ohio State Buckeyes took down the Tennessee Volunteers in round one of the 2024 College Football Playoffs in dominant fashion, 42-17. While quarterback Will Howard played one of his best games this season on Saturday, he was not the lone contributor on offense.
Senior running back TreVeyon Henderson fueled the offense, finishing with 14 touches, 134 total yards and two touchdowns against the Volunteers.
One of the biggest concerns for the Buckeyes offense heading into the primetime matchup was how offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's unit could operate against one of the best run defenses in the country. Fans received an answer, as Henderson still managed to rush for 80 yards on 10 carries. With all the adversity the talented running back faced throughout his career, his incredible night proved to NFL scouts that he is more than capable of being a productive player at the next level.
Ever since Henderson stepped foot in Columbus, he's been an impact player for the Buckeyes. In his freshman season with Ohio State, Henderson rushed for 1,172 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging seven yards per carry. His breakout performance in 2021 came against Tulsa when he ended the contest with 24 carries for 277 yards and three touchdowns.
However, he was unable to reach those marks in his sophomore and junior year. The Buckeyes' catalyst on the ground dealt with multiple injuries in 2022 and 2023, resulting in him totaling 1,497 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns during the two-year span. But Henderson managed to stay healthy this year and has 811 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
Many draft analysts were high on Henderson prior to the 2023 season due to his combination of size, strength, and speed. Despite total over 900 yards last year, the speedy tailback returned for his senior year. At 5-foot-10, 208 lbs, Henderson continues to display his ability to break tackles and create big-time plays on the ground.
Currently, Henderson is the No. 47 player and No. 5 running back on PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Big Board behind teammate Quinshon Judkins.