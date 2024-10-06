Three Offensive Observation From Ohio State's Statement Win Over Iowa
Despite a rough first half, the Ohio State Buckeyes pulled out another big win against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 6 of the 2024 college football season.
Here are three offensive takeaways from the Buckeyes' recent victory.
Another Slow Start For Ohio State's Offense
For whatever reason, the Buckeyes' offense hasn't been super sharp at the outset of games this season.
Ohio State managed to score once in the first half against the Hawkeyes. After the team's first-drive touchdown, the offense failed to convert on a fourth down, fumbled, punted, and ended the half with an interception from quarterback Will Howard. Some of that is certainly due to a stout Iowa defense, but the Buckeyes had some moments where they were flat.
While the offense found a groove in the second half, the slow starts are a little concerning for the Buckeyes as the team heads into a big game against Oregon in Week 7.
Emeka Egbuka Dominates Against Iowa
Veteran wide receiver Emeka Egbuka completely exploded against a poor Iowa secondary, finishing with nine catches for 71 yards and three touchdowns.
With freshman Jeremiah Smith emerging as a favorable target for Howard, Egbuka has recently been lost in the fray. That completely changed against the Hawkeyes, as the senior captain led the team in targets (11) and catches (9).
Smith still recorded an incredible touchdown, but Egbuka is finally becoming a focal point of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's offense.
Run Game Excels Despite Stout Defense
The Hawkeyes' defense was one of the best against the run coming into Saturday's matchup, allowing an average of 62 rushing yards per game in 2024. That mark was good for fourth in the country, one spot behind the Buckeyes.
That did not matter for Ohio State, as the team accumulated a total of 203 rushing yards and one touchdown. Running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson combined for 139 yards, while Howard capped off the efforts with 28 yards and one touchdown.
Kelly has focused on attacking opponents on the ground this season, so the success that Ohio State found against a tremendous run defense bodes well for future games.