NFL Draft Prop: Ohio State Running Back Trey Sermon

The oddsmakers from SportsBettingDime have set exotic prop numbers relating from college football to the NFL Draft, providing odds on the first player to be drafted at various positions.

New Ohio State running back Trey Sermon, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, currently holds the seventh-best odds (29 to 1) of being the first player selected at RB. See entire top-10 list here:

1. Travis Etienne (Clemson): 7/3

2. Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State): 5/1

3. Najee Harris (Alabama): 6/1

4. Kylin Hill (Mississippi State) 14/1

4. Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis) 14/1

6. Kennedy Brooks (Oklahoma) 15/1

7. Trey Sermon (Ohio State) 29/1

8. CJ Verdell (Oregon) 32/1

9. Zamir White (Georgia) 65/1

10. Max Borghi (Washington St.) 75/1

11. FIELD 7/1

Sermon joined the Buckeyes this past spring after three seasons at Oklahoma, where he compiled more than 2,000 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns for the Sooners. He was part of three Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff teams.

An honorable mention All-Big 12 selection, Sermon’s best campaign occurred as a sophomore in 2018 when he scampered for 947 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. The latter number ranked him second in the conference.

Coincidentally enough, the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year tallied his first college TD at Ohio Stadium a few years back when he corralled a 10-yard toss from Baker Mayfield. He played the first nine games for Oklahoma in 2019 before a season-ending injury.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!