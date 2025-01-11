WATCH: Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins Gives Buckeyes Early Lead Over Texas
The Ohio State Buckeyes strike first against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl, thanks to a tough run from OSU's veteran running back Quinshon Judkins.
Ohio State continued their recent streak of hot starts in the 2024 College Football Playoffs, as the rushing touchdown from Judkins makes it three-straight games where the Buckeyes offense scored on the first drive. Unlike the last two games, Judkins helped unlock Ohio State's run game early in the contest, as he finished with four carries for 20 yards.
The junior running back arrived in Columbus last offseason after spending two years with the Ole Miss Rebels. Judkins ended with back-to-back 1,000 yards seasons in his freshman and sophomore year with the Rebels, while also totaling 31 touchdowns. He joined quarterback Will Howard and safety Caleb Downs in the Buckeyes' highly-regarded transfer portal class.
While Judkins' production has seen a dip in 2024, him and longtime Buckeye running back TreVeyon Henderson quickly became a dynamic duo this season. The two elite running backs have combined for over 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns coming into Friday's contest against the Longhorns.
With Texas' stout secondary unit being one of the best in the country, getting the run game going early on was a huge key for the Buckeyes. And despite the Longhorns having a NFL-caliber defensive tackle in Alfred Collins, Judkins managed to find success early.
The winner of this year's Cotton Bowl is set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2024 National Championship.