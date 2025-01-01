WATCH: Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka Extends Early Lead On Big Touchdown
The Ohio State Buckeyes continued their hot start against the Oregon Ducks in the 2024 Rose Bowl, as quarterback Will Howard found veteran wideout Emeka Egbuka for a 42-yard touchdown.
Howard and the Buckeyes' offense carried over the momentum from the team's quarterfinal matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers, as Howard racked up 165 yards and two passing touchdowns after three offensive drives. On the opening drive, the veteran quarterback found freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith for a 45-yard touchdown.
While many consider Egbuka to be the second option for the Buckeyes passing offense, the longtime Buckeye has gained tons of hype for the 2025 NFL Draft. NFL Draft Analyst Kyle Crabbs praised Egbuka in his instincts and ball-tracking ability.
This is a player with good receiving instincts and ball-tracking capabilities. Timing-based offenses can maximize his run-after-catch capabilities, and pinpoint accurate quarterbacks should help maximize his catch radius and offer him opportunities to use his ball skills and body control to target away from defenders when he is targeted in tight coverage.
Egbuka came into Wednesday's contest with 65 catches for 824 yards and nine touchdowns this year. He reached the 1,000 yard mark in the 2022 season, but has since played behind former No. 4 pick Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2023 and Smith in 2024, which has limited his role in the offense over the past two seasons.
The winner is set to take on the Texas Longhorns in the CFP Semifinals in the Cotton Bowl on January 9th.