Watch Ryan Day's Press Conference After Ohio State Pounded Arkansas State

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes just pulled off a big win over Arkansas State and they move to 2-0 on the season, winning today 45-12. The offense was unstoppable and C.J. Stroud completed four touchdown passes without turning over the ball. Marvin Harrison Jr. had a big day with three touchdowns.

But the Buckeye defense and special teams left a lot to be desired. They were certainly good enough to win the game, but Ohio State committed far too many penalties and self-inflicted mistakes held them up from performing at their best. Day will surely have plenty of things to address with the media.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Day and several of his players address the media this evening from Ohio Stadium.

----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Smith-Njigba, Fleming Game-Time Decisions Vs. Arkansas State

What To Watch For In Week 2 Of The 2022 College Football Season

Steelers To Wear Helmet Decal In Honor Of Late Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins

Game Preview: Ohio State Hopes To Keep Building Against Arkansas State

Ohio State's Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Arkansas State During Radio Show

New Orleans Saints Sign Former Ohio State OG Wyatt Davis

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!