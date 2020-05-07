BuckeyeMaven
Spielman & Hooley: Will Summer Inactivity Hurt Ohio State?

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast focuses on Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence and their competition for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, ksw NFL and college plans to have football in the fall, Andy Dalton's signing in Dallas, Cam Newton's future, Aaron Rodgers' drama in Green Bay and what makes Kerry Coombs and Larry Johnson tick as Ohio State assistants.

Justin Fields vs. Trevor Lawrence for the No. 1 overall pick in 2021

Will a summer without football workouts hurt Fields' development

The Big Ten closes campus athletic facilities through June 30.

Some schools are announcing plans to open by mid-summer.

Who else in college football can run with Ohio State as an annual College Football Playoff contender?

If the Pac-12 didn't play football this fall, would anyone notice?

The Bengals' schedule suggests a transformation under Joe Burrow

The Browns' schedule offers some easy pre-game hype for almost every out-of-division opponent

Mr. Spielman has a reasonable idea for NFL announcing teams to cut costs for their networks and get to know teams better.

