Without Spring Practice, What Buckeyes Suffer Most?

There will be a time when Ryan Day ramps up to an Ohio State football season in a calm, measured, conventional fashion.

Some time.

But not yet.

Think about Day's indoctrination to the job at OSU...first as an interim for Urban Meyer during a three-game suspension in the aftermath of a university investigation into a former assistant coach, and then as a first-year head coach when everything about the position was finally under his control.

All of Buckeye Nation wanted to believe Day would do a great job filling Meyer's shoes. While it waited to find out, the prevailing opinion fell somewhere between, "Good luck, kid," and, "Don't screw it up."

Day didn't, of course, guiding OSU to a 13-1 record and College Football Playoff berth, but he confessed earlier this week that he barely took a breath from August of 2018 through the end of the 2019 season.

When he finally exhaled after signing day in February, COVID-19 precautions hit three practices into spring and cancelled the team's workouts.

Now Day finds himself meeting with his coaches and players via electronic means, fielding questions about a season he's not sure will take place and hoping his team can get prepared quickly if a Week 2 game at Oregon takes place.

Here are five areas of concern Ohio State was hoping to address in the spring that it must confront whenever it reconvenes:

1. Development of a secondary with three new starters

Cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette, and safety Jordan Fuller, are off to the NFL. It could have been worse, but the fourth starter, slot corner Shaun Wade, decided ao forgo the NFL Draft and return to school.

Wade will slide outside, leaving his old position to Sevyn Banks. Cam Brown and Josh Proctor are the other likely starters, but it will be a sprint to get any freshmen ready to lend depth given the lost spring.

“Some other guys left, now they need to step up into different roles, and it’s different when you’re a starter, you’re the guy that they’re counting on to make plays,” Day said. “So that’s a big step for those guys, but it’s also for the guys that don’t have a lot of reps to get some under their belt.”

2. Harry Miller moves from center to left guard

Ohio State's offensive line came together last season when Rutgers transfer Jonah Jackson joined the fray at left guard.

The Buckeyes hope to do the same this year with an in-house answer, moving sophomore Harry Miller from backup center to Jackson's former spot.

“Harry’s a high-function football player, he’s got a good IQ,” Day said. “He played at center. So that really helps in terms of identifying things early on, you’ve gotta make a lot of calls. I don’t think it’s gonna move too fast for him, but he does have to step up because we need guys to step up in that group.”

3. Demario McCall's best role

Primarily a kick return specialist so far in his career, McCall had the chance this spring to make an impression at wide receiver or running back.

He was originally targeting a role vacated by the departures of Austin Mack, K.J. Hill and Binjamin Victor, but then running back Master Teague tore a calf muscle on the first day of practice.

McCall might have moved back to the backfield because of a depth shortage, which would have given him a chance to remind coaches of the potential he flashed as a four-star recruit.

Instead, he didn't get that opportunity, and now Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon is poised to swoop in and share time with Teague.

4. Garrett Wilson's move to the slot

Wilson came on strong as a true freshman late last season, making several spectacular catches, including one in the Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson.

But now Wilson will move from the outside to the slot, where Hill has been a chain-moving machine the last four years.

“I think his ability to catch the ball, put it away, run after the catch so quickly is something you want out of a slot receiver,” Day said. “Running option routes, setting up defenders, understanding space and everything like that. It happens a lot faster in there, but I think his skill set fits that way.”

5. Kerry Coombs fingerprint on the defense

Coombs return from the Tennessee Titans to OSU after two seasons away creates a chance to him to bring with him some of the complexities of the NFL to the Big Ten.

Coombs, though, won't have the chance to brainstorm with coaches and practice those wrinkles on the field in a relaxed timetable.

He must focus all his energies once normalcy returns on sorting through and finding the proper personnel to fill the loss of three starters.

