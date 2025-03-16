Former Ohio State Standout Lands New Deal with Dallas Cowboys
On Saturday, former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Parris Campbell came to an agreement with the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year, $1.2 million contract.
Campbell is fresh off of a one-year stint in Philadelphia that resulted in him being a Super Bowl champion. It was not his best year, as he finished the year with six catches for just 30 yards and one touchdown.
His career has not gotten off the ground the way he would have liked. He has just over 1,000 career receiving yards and only six touchdowns over his six years in the league. Now, he gets a chance to start fresh in Dallas with his third team and a chance to remake himself on a roster that is ripe for receiver talent.
The Dallas receiving corps is led by CeeDee Lamb, but after that spots are up for grabs. Campbell joins a room that features Jalen Tolbert, Jonathan Mingo, and return specialist KaVontae Turpin,
The Northeast Ohio native was special in his final season at Ohio State in 2019. He finished his senior year with 90 receptions for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns. His claim to fame was his six-catch, 192-yard, two-touchdown explosion against The Team Up North in their 62-39 victory in Ann Arbor.
Campbell was a second round pick to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2019 NFL Draft. After spending four years in Indianapolis, he spent one year with the New York Jets and one year in Philadelphia.
Now, his career heads to Dallas.