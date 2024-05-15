'1-2 Punch!' How Good is Ohio State Buckeyes' RB Room With Treveyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins?
It's been a significant offseason for the Ohio State Buckeyes. After losing a ton of offensive weapons to the NFL and graduation, coach Ryan Day and his staff were able to replace a few through the transfer portal and recruiting.
But one position group stands out above the rest as maybe the most improved over last season, the running backs. And that group is widely considered to be the best in the nation.
In addition to the returning TreVeyon Henderson, the Buckeyes added Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins.
"There hasn't been a one-two punch like this that we've seen since maybe Felix Jones and Darren McFadden down at Arkansas," said Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.
Bleacher Report dubbed the Buckeyes' backs the best in the Big Ten, "To the surprise of absolutely nobody, right? Look, it doesn't come without real competition. Penn State is ready for a third season of the dynamic Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen pairing, and Big Ten newcomer Oregon has Jordan James and Noah Whittington. Michigan and Wisconsin are also on the radar. Ohio State, however, has an electric tandem in TreVeyon Henderson and Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins."
Other interesting duos are mentioned. The Nittany Lions bring Singleton and Allen, while the Ducks bring James and Whittington.
But while those other Big Ten pairings are impressive, they don't take the crown in the conference. Henderson and Jenkins are expected to take much of the pressure off whoever ends up starting under center for Ohio State - most likely Will Howard. And that will only improve the passing game too.