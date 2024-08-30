1 Sleeper Player to Watch in Season Opener for Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes are primed and ready to open up their 2024 college football season tomorrow against the Akron Zips.
While they are expected to dominate the game from start to finish, there will be plenty of things for fans to keep a close eye on.
Of course, the biggest storyline will be about new starting quarterback Will Howard. With all of the questions about his ability to lead Ohio State and put up big numbers, all eyes will be on him to have a massive performance against Akron.
Outside of all the biggest names and storylines, there is one player that fans should keep a very close eye on.
That player is none other than wide receiver Carnell Tate.
Heading into the season, all of the talk about the Buckeyes' wide receivers have centered on Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. Those two players may be the best at the position, but Tate will be needed to perform at a high level throughout the 2024 campaign as well.
During the 2023 season with Ohio State, Tate ended up catching 18 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown. He showed enough promise to be a potentially high-impact piece this year.
Smith and Egbuka will need someone to take pressure off of them. The Buckeyes will also need a wide receiver who can shred opposing defenses that focus solely on slowing down Smith and Egbuka. Tate seems to be the player that will do just that.
All of that being said, Tate needs to prove that he can be that guy. Against the Zips, Tate should have a big-time performance as the No. 3 wide receiver.
In order for the Ohio State offense to live up to its full potential, they will need a few players to become elite role pieces alongside the stars. Tate is going to be asked to step into one of those roles.
Make sure to keep a close eye on Tate during the game tomorrow. He'll have an opportunity to prove that he can be an elite third wide receiver for the Buckeyes.
Hopefully, Ohio State will come away from the game realizing that not only is Tate a good No. 3, but he has the talent to be the team's third No. 1 target.