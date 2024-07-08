3 Bold Predictions for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are heading into what should be a very successful 2024 college football season.
On paper, the Buckeyes should be one of the top few teams in the nation. Many analysts believe that they from a talent perspective should win the National Championship.
With high expectations running rampant, Ohio State will need to find ways to stay grounded. Each and every week will require great concentration and the Buckeyes cannot afford to overlook anyone.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at three bold predictions for Ohio State in the upcoming 2024 college football season.
3. Ryan Day Wins the Coach of the Year Award
Heading into the season, it has been mentioned that Day is on the "hot seat." While that may seem wild, it makes sense. He has a team full of elite talent that should compete for a championship.
Should they come up short, the Buckeyes would be viewed as a disaster. Not making the College Football Playoff could end up in a lot of pressure to make a move.
Despite all of the pressure, Day will rise to the occasion and lead his team to an extremely successful season. Due to the success he will find, Day will end up winning the Coach of the Year award for the 2024 season.
2. Will Howard Starts The Season As The Starter, But Doesn't End It As The Starter
Next up, the Buckeyes will need to make a decision on who will be their starting quarterback to open the 2024 season. Will Howard will end up being that guy.
He isn't going to play poorly, but he won't play well enough to keep the job the whole year. Ohio State has plenty of options who are competing for playing time at quarterback. Day will end up making the switch to either Devin Brown or Julian Sayin.
Howard simply won't produce big enough numbers to keep the job.
1. Ohio State Wins The National Championship
Finally, the biggest prediction of them all has arrived. Behind an insanely talented roster and an elite coaching staff, Ohio State will end up winning the National Championship.
Both the offense and defense should be among the best in the nation. There are no reasons why they shouldn't win the national title.
Winning the schoo's ninth National Championship will cap off an amazing season. Ohio State fans better buckle up, because the 2024 season is almost here.