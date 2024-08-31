Auburn Gets Crystal Ball to Flip Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Na'eem Offord
Not too long ago, we wrote a piece about the chances that Ohio State Buckeyes' five-star defensive back Na'eem Offord could choose to de-commit and take his talents elsewhere.
Offord was very verbal on social media firing back at the suggestion. However, the rumors have persisted. He certainly hasn't done anything to shut them down or prove his loyalty.
Now, not only is it a rumor being thrown around that he could choose to leave, a crystal ball prediction has been dropped about that exact thing happening.
Tom Loy of 247 Sports has officially thrown out a Crystal Ball pick for the Auburn Tigers to flip Offord. He cited multiple sources as the reason for him making the prediction.
Ever since committing to Ohio State, Offord has continued showing interest in and receiving overtures from other schools.
It is not wild to think that a team like Auburn could convince him to leave the Buckeyes with how much interest he has continued showing in other teams.
Hailing from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, Offord is one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. He has received an On3 ranking of being the No. 3 cornerback in the nation and the No. 9 overall player.
Hopefully, Ohio State ends up being able to keep him. He would be a massive piece for the defense.
That being said, fans should start preparing themselves for a potential flip. These kinds of Crystal Predictions aren't made lightly. It's clearly a situation to keep a very close eye on moving forward.