Baltimore Ravens Viewed As Suitor For Key Ohio State Star
There are plenty of players on the 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes' roster that will be playing on Sunday's next season. One of those players is none other than star defender Jack Sawyer.
In recent NFL mock drafts, Sawyer's name has been consistently placed in the first round.
247 Sports recently released a new mock draft that saw Sawer being taken with the No. 30 overall pick. They had the Baltimore Ravens scooping him up with that selection.
Sawyer has become a name that many believe could develop into being an elite NFL pass-rusher. He has the work ethic and athletic ability to be a special player at the next level.
NFL Draft Buzz believes that Sawyer will be a valuable rotational player right off the bat with high upside for the future.
"As a projected first or second-day pick, Sawyer has the tools to develop into a dependable starter in the NFL. His strengths in run defense and ability to fit into multiple defensive schemes will make him a valuable rotational player from day one, with the upside to grow into a more prominent role."
Joining a team like the Ravens would be a perfect fit for Sawyer. They run an aggressive defensive scheme and have done very well at developing linebacker talent.
There is a long time between now and the 2025 NFL Draft, but the later portion of the first round seems very likely for Sawyer. If he's available when Baltimore is on the clock, he is the type of player that they like to target.
It's a pairing that would make a ton of sense. He also would be given a great opportunity at success if he was drafted by the Ravens.
Expect to continue seeing Sawyer move around in mock drafts. However, it's seeming more and more likely that he will be a first-round draft pick and Baltimore will be a team to watch very closely for him.