The Big Ten has taken a lot of criticism publicly the last couple weeks while they’ve continued to figure out a path forward. Now, it appears they are prepared to state their case.

According to ESPN’s Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg, the Big Ten medical subcommittee will present new testing programs Saturday to a subcommittee of conference presidents and chancellors, outlining options that weren't available when the Big Ten postponed the 2020 season last month.

The Big Ten’s subcommittee is made up of medical experts and athletic directors. They will make their case to eight of the 14 presidents and chancellors. A significant part of their case will show that at least four new rapid antigen tests for the novel coronavirus are readily available for mass distribution and will lessen the need for contact tracing.

"It's light years different than it was five weeks ago," one conference source told ESPN.

If the presentation is effective and those eight presidents and chancellors approve the report, they can call a full board meeting where they could hold a vote. But it’s also possible that a full board meeting presents further questions to the medical experts and they’ll have to continue the process.

"When I think I have an answer, the next day, there's a whole different discussion," a second Big Ten source said. "That's why it's been so hard, and everyone's so frustrated. You've got 14 guys, and everyone wants what's best for them. That's where you need someone to stand up and say, 'No, this is what we're going to do.'"

According to the report, if there is a vote to begin a season, the earliest possible time the teams could play is at least a month away ... mid-to-late October. There is still a lot that logistically needs to come together before teams could take the field.

"We want to make sure all of these [testing] possibilities can deliver," the first source said.



The teams themselves around the league also need to have enough time to ramp up for a season. Many teams have continued practicing, but they’ll need at least a few weeks to get ready for real game action. Plus, league sources tell ESPN there is a lot of pressure on the subcommittee to get this right because this presentation on Saturday is there one and only shot to do so.

"Someone's got to be strong and make a decision," the second source said. "Put a nail in it, put a pin in this thing and let's go."