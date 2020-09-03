SI.com
Big Ten Ordered to Produce Additional Documentation in Nebraska Players' Lawsuit

Brendan Gulick

The Big Ten has been ordered by the Lancaster County District Court in Nebraska to produce more documentation to prove whether or not an official vote took place to cancel the fall football season.

Judge Susan Strong, who has been hearing the case between eight Nebraska football players and the conference, has “ordered the Big Ten conference to produce more information and documents regarding the ‘vote,’ as well as the governing documents related to the decision-making process.”

Judge Strong recognizes the timeliness of the matter and gave the Big Ten until September 12 to produce their response.

Meanwhile, Evan Bland of the Omaha World Herald elaborated on exactly what the conference will have to provide to the court.

The Big Ten must produce all documents reflecting whether an official vote was taken on the decision, including the official tally but not including how individual members voted. It must also reveal in full its governing documents and bylaws — it submitted 13 pages of bylaws to the court last week but redacted more than 11 full pages. 

(...)

Not all of the player requests were granted in the order. Meeting minutes, including audio and video recordings and transcripts, are not included in the order to produce. Players also asked for all medical assessments, studies and data between July 1 and Aug. 12 — the day after the postponement announcement came down — that went into the decision to postpone. Judge Susan Strong, in her order, said that request was “potentially burdensome.”

The league already publicly said last week that university presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone the fall season, with Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa's presidents casting votes in favor of continuing as scheduled. But the eight Nebraska players and their attorneys cried foul, saying “the Big Ten has chosen to dribble out limited, additional information so it can wrongly claim it has answered certain discovery and can continue to hide relevant information while claiming it is being ‘transparent.’”

