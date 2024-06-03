Buckeyes Now

Big Ten Network Announces Broadcast Schedule for "Ohio State Day"

The Big Ten Network will be replaying some of Ohio State's greatest games on Sunday, June 9.

Caleb Spinner

Sep 8, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Big Ten Network tv camera during the game between the New Mexico Lobos and Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 8, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Big Ten Network tv camera during the game between the New Mexico Lobos and Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

There have been numerous memorable moments in the history of Ohio State Buckeyes athletics.

On Saturday, the Big Ten Network announced it would dedicate an entire day of programming to the Buckeyes. Fans will be able to relive some of the school's greatest games and watch never-before-seen interviews with coaches and players on Sunday, June 9.

Eight different Ohio State teams will be represented during the event: baseball, basketball (men's and women's), football, ice hockey (men's and women's), women's lacrosse and wrestling.

The schedule for "Ohio State Day" on Big Ten Network is as follows:

6:00 am - B1G Video Recall: Ronnie Dawson

6:30 am - B1G Baseball: Tournament Game #2: Nebraska vs. Ohio State

9:30 am - B1G Men's Ice Hockey: Wisconsin at Ohio State

11:30 am - Ohio State Hockey Classic: 2024 Women's National Championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (3/24/24)

12:30 pm - B1G Women's Lacrosse: Penn State at Ohio State

2:30 pm - Ohio State Basketball Classic: Purdue at Ohio State (2/18/24)

3:30 pm - B1G Basketball in 60: Rutgers at Ohio State (1/3/24)

4:30 pm - B1G Basketball in 60: Women's Basketball: Michigan at Ohio State (2/28/24)

5:30 pm - Ohio State Basketball Classic: Women's Basketball: Iowa at Ohio State (1/21/24)

6:30 pm - The B1G Moment: Holy Buckeye

7:00 pm - B1G Football in 60: Penn State at Ohio State (10/21/23)

8:00 pm - BIG TEN SPRING FOOTBALL: Ohio St. Spring Game

10:00 pm - The B1G Moment: Buckeyes Walk-Off Wolverines

10:30 pm - B1G Wrestling: Michigan at Ohio State

Published
Caleb Spinner

CALEB SPINNER