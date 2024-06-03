Big Ten Network Announces Broadcast Schedule for "Ohio State Day"
There have been numerous memorable moments in the history of Ohio State Buckeyes athletics.
On Saturday, the Big Ten Network announced it would dedicate an entire day of programming to the Buckeyes. Fans will be able to relive some of the school's greatest games and watch never-before-seen interviews with coaches and players on Sunday, June 9.
Eight different Ohio State teams will be represented during the event: baseball, basketball (men's and women's), football, ice hockey (men's and women's), women's lacrosse and wrestling.
The schedule for "Ohio State Day" on Big Ten Network is as follows:
6:00 am - B1G Video Recall: Ronnie Dawson
6:30 am - B1G Baseball: Tournament Game #2: Nebraska vs. Ohio State
9:30 am - B1G Men's Ice Hockey: Wisconsin at Ohio State
11:30 am - Ohio State Hockey Classic: 2024 Women's National Championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (3/24/24)
12:30 pm - B1G Women's Lacrosse: Penn State at Ohio State
2:30 pm - Ohio State Basketball Classic: Purdue at Ohio State (2/18/24)
3:30 pm - B1G Basketball in 60: Rutgers at Ohio State (1/3/24)
4:30 pm - B1G Basketball in 60: Women's Basketball: Michigan at Ohio State (2/28/24)
5:30 pm - Ohio State Basketball Classic: Women's Basketball: Iowa at Ohio State (1/21/24)
6:30 pm - The B1G Moment: Holy Buckeye
7:00 pm - B1G Football in 60: Penn State at Ohio State (10/21/23)
8:00 pm - BIG TEN SPRING FOOTBALL: Ohio St. Spring Game
10:00 pm - The B1G Moment: Buckeyes Walk-Off Wolverines
10:30 pm - B1G Wrestling: Michigan at Ohio State