Gambling: Big Ten Lines, Prop Bets for Week 1 and Beyond

As the Big Ten football season finally launches tomorrow, the oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime have rolled out a series of prop-bet offerings in addition to the regular game lines.

For starters, point spreads and over/under totals are as follows (as of Wednesday evening):



* Illinois at Wisconsin: (WIS -20; 52 O/U)

* Rutgers at Michigan State: (MSU -13.5; 44.5 O/U)

* Nebraska at Ohio State: (OSU -26; 67.5 O/U)

* Penn State at Indiana: (PSU -6; 61.5 O/U)

* Iowa at Purdue: (IOWA -3; 53 O/U)

* Michigan at Minnesota: (MICH -2.5; 54.5 O/U)

* Maryland at Northwestern: (NW -11; 54.5 O/U)

Moving from that, here are wagering options regarding individual offensive output:

MOST PASSING YARDS - WEEK #1

1. Justin Fields (Ohio State): 4/1

2. Tanner Morgan (Minnesota): 9/2

3. Sean Clifford (Penn State): 8/1

4. Joe Milton (Michigan): 9/1

5. Payton Ramsey (Northwestern): 9/1

6. Graham Mertz (Wisconsin): 11/1

7. Adrian Martinez (Nebraska): 12/1

8. Michael Penix Jr (Indiana): 12/1

9. FIELD: 6/1



MOST RUSHING YARDS WEEK - #1

1. Tyler Goodson (Iowa) 11/2

2. Elijah Collins (Michigan State): 6/1

3. Noah Cain (Penn State): 6/1

4. Zach Charbonnet (Michigan): 7/1

5. Master Teague (Ohio State): 9/1

6. Trey Sermon (Ohio State): 9/1

7. Stevie Scott (Indiana): 18/1

8. Nakia Watson (Wisconsin): 22/1

9. Isaac Pacheco (Rutgers): 28/1

10. Justin Fields (Ohio State): 40/1

11. FIELD: 9/1

Additionally, SBD has listed a handful of exotics for this opening week and the entire regular season:



OVER/UNDER largest week 1 margin of victory: 27.5



OVER/UNDER number of Big Ten games cancelled or postponed this season: 4.0



ODDS that all Big Ten teams play at least 9 games this season: 1/2



ODDS that Justin Fields does NOT throw an interception during the Big Ten regular season: 4/1

