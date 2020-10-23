Gambling: Big Ten Lines, Prop Bets for Week 1 and Beyond
Adam Prescott
As the Big Ten football season finally launches tomorrow, the oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime have rolled out a series of prop-bet offerings in addition to the regular game lines.
For starters, point spreads and over/under totals are as follows (as of Wednesday evening):
* Illinois at Wisconsin: (WIS -20; 52 O/U)
* Rutgers at Michigan State: (MSU -13.5; 44.5 O/U)
* Nebraska at Ohio State: (OSU -26; 67.5 O/U)
* Penn State at Indiana: (PSU -6; 61.5 O/U)
* Iowa at Purdue: (IOWA -3; 53 O/U)
* Michigan at Minnesota: (MICH -2.5; 54.5 O/U)
* Maryland at Northwestern: (NW -11; 54.5 O/U)
Moving from that, here are wagering options regarding individual offensive output:
MOST PASSING YARDS - WEEK #1
1. Justin Fields (Ohio State): 4/1
2. Tanner Morgan (Minnesota): 9/2
3. Sean Clifford (Penn State): 8/1
4. Joe Milton (Michigan): 9/1
5. Payton Ramsey (Northwestern): 9/1
6. Graham Mertz (Wisconsin): 11/1
7. Adrian Martinez (Nebraska): 12/1
8. Michael Penix Jr (Indiana): 12/1
9. FIELD: 6/1
MOST RUSHING YARDS WEEK - #1
1. Tyler Goodson (Iowa) 11/2
2. Elijah Collins (Michigan State): 6/1
3. Noah Cain (Penn State): 6/1
4. Zach Charbonnet (Michigan): 7/1
5. Master Teague (Ohio State): 9/1
6. Trey Sermon (Ohio State): 9/1
7. Stevie Scott (Indiana): 18/1
8. Nakia Watson (Wisconsin): 22/1
9. Isaac Pacheco (Rutgers): 28/1
10. Justin Fields (Ohio State): 40/1
11. FIELD: 9/1
Additionally, SBD has listed a handful of exotics for this opening week and the entire regular season:
OVER/UNDER largest week 1 margin of victory: 27.5
OVER/UNDER number of Big Ten games cancelled or postponed this season: 4.0
ODDS that all Big Ten teams play at least 9 games this season: 1/2
ODDS that Justin Fields does NOT throw an interception during the Big Ten regular season: 4/1
Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!