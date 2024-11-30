Brawl Breaks Out Between Ohio State, Michigan After Game
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes were shocked this afternoon by the unranked Michigan Wolverines for their fourth straight loss in one of the best rivalries in all of sports.
When all was said and done, Michigan ended up pulling off a hotly contested 13-10 win over Ohio State.
While the game was eventful and brutal enough for the Buckeyes, what happened after the final whistle was even worse.
Even though the game was over and they had won, the Wolverines tried to plant a flag at midfield. Ohio State was having none of that and a massive brawl between the two hated rivals ensued.
Here is a video of part of the brawl and the unfortunate way this rivalry game has ended:
Michigan's attempt to plant the flag was very disrespectful. However, it's something that happens quite often in rivalry games like this.
It's sad to see these two teams end like this. Even though the game did not end up how Buckeyes fans and the team were hoping, this is not good for the program or college football itself.
No one can truly blame Ohio State for how they reacted to the Wolverines' attempt to plant the flag. Both sides were disrespectful to each other with the way the brawl started and how it continued.
There are a lot of negative things that are going to come from this loss for the Buckeyes. The media is not going to let go of this disappointment and head coach Ryan Day will be surrounded with demands for his firing.
All of that being said, the season continues forward. There is still a good chance that Ohio State will get into the College Football Playoff. That won't stop the sting from this loss to Michigan, but the team must stay focused and continue forward towards their goal of a national championship.