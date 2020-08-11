Buckeye Breakfast: Captain Cooper Wants a College Football Season

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for August 11, 2020.

Captain Cooper wants a College Football season more than us

One of Ohio State’s longest tenured players is passionate about having a season and after watching this, you should be too.

Fifth-year senior Jonathon Cooper spoke from the heart after the last workout before fall camp opened, describing how important it is to abide by the COVID-19 protocols.

“This is easy for me. This is an easy sacrifice,” Cooper said to his teammates. “I can wear a mask. I don’t have to go out to see nobody … The only thing that matters to me is y’all being safe and this season.”

Hopefully Cooper’s message resonates enough with the Buckeyes that there will be football in the fall in some way, shape, or form.

Buckeye players preach on social media that they want to play

The chances of playing football this fall are not too bright but the Ohio State players see light at the end of the tunnel. Many of them took to social media on Monday to express their passion for wanting to play this year.

The following tweets were also retweeted by Ohio State Football’s official twitter account. It seems their statement has been made.

The #IWantToPlay and #WeWantASeason movement has been radiating through the Twitter timeline. The message is out there, now the question remains: Will it be enough?

Could it be the SEC or the Big 12?

With the Big Ten on the fringe of officially cancelling or postponing college football this fall, some have explored for the Buckeyes of joining another conference.

A contributing member of Bucknuts highlighted former UCLA and Colorado head coach and current analyst Rick Neuheisel on ESPN CFB XM radio noting the potential of Ohio State joining the BIg 12 for a season.

One of College Football’s biggest national reporters, Bruce Feldman, quickly refuted the initial report.

If not the Big 12, why not the SEC? That is what Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell is wondering.

President Donald Trump wants to play College Football

As the #WeWantToPlay movement became prevalent, the President of the United States joined the conversation.

Perhaps President Trump can sign an executive order allowing College Football to go on.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!