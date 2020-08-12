Buckeye Breakfast: Watch Ryan Day's Message to his Team

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for August 12, 2020.

WATCH: Ryan Day's Message to his team

Ryan Day likely had the hardest day of his professional career today. There's no playbook on how to handle a day like yesterday. I can't fathom how difficult it must have been for him to stand in front of his team and tell them that their efforts to save the season weren't quite enough.

Anyone can manage, but few can lead. Leaders find a way to strike the right tone and say the right thing in the most agonizing of moments. If you haven't heard this yet, Day's message to the Buckeyes on Tuesday afternoon was straight from the heart.

The Buckeyes Won't Look to Play in Another Conference this Fall

After Nebraska coach Scott Frost said publicly on Monday that the Cornhuskers were prepared to look at alternative options to play football outside the Big Ten this fall, rumors began circulating that Ohio State could play football elsewhere next month. Unfortunately, Gene Smith said that's not a realistic option.

Big 12 holding course ... for now

The Big Ten was the first league to announce they weren't playing sports this fall. The Pac-12 took it a step further less than an hour later, saying they wouldn't entertain the idea of competing again until at least January 1, 2021. With the SEC and ACC publicly saying they were still cautiously moving forward, all eyes turned to the Big 12.

The SEC has been rather straightforward thus far about playing this fall - they intend to compete. If the Big 12 plays football this year, the thought process is that the ACC would follow suit. But if they pull the plug, multiple national reports indicate the ACC schools would be inclined to do the same. For now, it appears there is still a chance for some college football to be played.

As of this morning, the American, Sun Belt and Conference USA are all holding steady with the Big 12, ACC and SEC. Time will tell how that all turns out.

We hope you have a great day

