BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Buckeye Breakfast: Watch Ryan Day's Message to his Team

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for August 12, 2020.

WATCH: Ryan Day's Message to his team

Ryan Day likely had the hardest day of his professional career today. There's no playbook on how to handle a day like yesterday. I can't fathom how difficult it must have been for him to stand in front of his team and tell them that their efforts to save the season weren't quite enough.

Anyone can manage, but few can lead. Leaders find a way to strike the right tone and say the right thing in the most agonizing of moments. If you haven't heard this yet, Day's message to the Buckeyes on Tuesday afternoon was straight from the heart.

The Buckeyes Won't Look to Play in Another Conference this Fall

After Nebraska coach Scott Frost said publicly on Monday that the Cornhuskers were prepared to look at alternative options to play football outside the Big Ten this fall, rumors began circulating that Ohio State could play football elsewhere next month. Unfortunately, Gene Smith said that's not a realistic option.

Big 12 holding course ... for now

The Big Ten was the first league to announce they weren't playing sports this fall. The Pac-12 took it a step further less than an hour later, saying they wouldn't entertain the idea of competing again until at least January 1, 2021. With the SEC and ACC publicly saying they were still cautiously moving forward, all eyes turned to the Big 12.

The SEC has been rather straightforward thus far about playing this fall - they intend to compete. If the Big 12 plays football this year, the thought process is that the ACC would follow suit. But if they pull the plug, multiple national reports indicate the ACC schools would be inclined to do the same. For now, it appears there is still a chance for some college football to be played.

As of this morning, the American, Sun Belt and Conference USA are all holding steady with the Big 12, ACC and SEC. Time will tell how that all turns out.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spring College Football Season Could be a Logistical Nightmare

Could schools actually pull off a spring season? Possibly, but not without these extremely challenging complications.

Jake Hromada

by

BillEnright

Ohio State Basketball Continues Targeting Shawn Phillips Jr.

Rising junior recently transferred from Belmont HS to Ypsi Prep in Michigan

Tyler Stephen

by

Massimino31

Buckeye Breakfast: Captain Cooper Wants a College Football Season

OSU Captain Jonathon Cooper talks about why sacrificing for his teammates is actually easy for him. Watch his passionate speech here.

Staff Writer

by

Joey44Monty

Commit Mike Hall, Target Tywone Malone Named SIAA Top 10 Interior Defensive Linemen

Future Buckeye and prized uncommitted recruit both earn recognition on first SIAA defensive list.

Adam Prescott

by

Edwin Weathersby II

Ohio State Players React to Season Postponement on Twitter

Members of the OSU football team took to Twitter to voice their emotion on the Big Ten's fall sports postponement announcement

Jake Hromada

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith Comments on Big Ten Fall Cancellation

Buckeye AD speaks on multiple aspects shortly after official announcement.

Adam Prescott

BREAKING: The Pac-12 Cancels Fall Football Season

Less than one hour after the Big Ten cancels the football season, the Pac-12 makes the same decision. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Cancels Fall Football Season, Will Consider a Spring Season

The Big Ten presidents voted to postpone until at least this spring. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Tunmise Adeleye Decommits from Ohio State

IMC Academy standout verbally committed to the Buckeyes in April.

Adam Prescott

Ryan Day: "We cannot cancel the season right now"

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says he will fight for his players and that a canceled season isn't quite a certainty just yet. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

MORandy