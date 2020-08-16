Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here is your headline for August 16, 2020.

Penn State Parents Join OSU and Iowa, Write Big Ten

Saturday night the letter from the Football Parents at Ohio State (FPAOS) to the Big Ten opposing the postponement of the fall football season was published. Parents of Iowa football players hand-delivered a letter to the conference office on Friday night with their frustrations. Saturday evening Penn State's football parents joined in. You can read their letter in the tweet below.

Bixby Commits to Minnesota

Trey Bixby, the No. 8 recruit in Ohio's class of 2022, announced he is headed home to Minnesota. The defensive end from St. Edward High School was born in Minnesota before finding himself in the Buckeye state. Ohio State showed interest in Bixby, but didn't offer him. His biggest offers were from Michigan State and Penn State. He is PJ Fleck's first 2022 commit.

Trio of ACC Schools Uneasy With Liberty's Testing Protocol

Syracuse, Virginia Tech and NC State are slated to face Liberty in non-conference action this fall. However, the three schools are finding Liberty's COVID-19 testing protocol to be a bit concerning.

Liberty's head coach, Hugh Freeze, touted that his program had no positive COVID-19 results in three weeks. But he admitted the team hasn't performed a single test in two weeks because no players have shown symptoms.

Syracuse AD John Wildhack stated his concern publicly. "Coach Freeze's comments describing Liberty's inadequate approach to COVID-19 testing are deeply troubling, and pose a threat to the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff," he told ESPN. "The ACC has very clear testing protocols in place that all scheduled non-conference opponents must adhere to."

While Virginia Tech declined to comment, NC State reiterated Whithack's statement. More here.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!