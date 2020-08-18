SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State vs. Michigan is ... Not the Best Rivalry in America?!

Kyle Kelly

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here is your headline for August 18, 2020.

Ohio State vs. Michigan is ... Not the Best Rivalry in College Football

What!? That’s our reaction too.

According to Sports Illustrated, "The Game" is only the second best rivalry in college football.

“This one's been lopsided for a while—a long while (the Buckeyes have won 14 of 15), in fact, but it's still an annual hate-filled fest.” Well, maybe they’re right. The Buckeyes have owned That Team Up North. But does that truly take away from the history of the rivalry?

Alabama vs. Auburn — The Iron Bowl — was ranked as the best rivalry in collegiate ball. You can view the full list here.

Justin Fields has a Major Supporter

Ohio State Heisman-finalist Justin Fields took college football by storm this past weekend with his #WeWantToPlay petition. Hundreds of thousands have supported the petition, including Hall of Fame running back Herschel Walker. 

The petition has reached over 250,00 signatures. But will it be enough to change the Big Ten's stance on a delayed season?

Ryan Day Backs His Star Quarterback

Along with Walker, Fields has now received support from head coach Ryan Day. Coach Day took to Twitter to endorse the #WeWantToPlay movement from his starting quarterback.

As one of the Buckeyes' leaders, Fields is leading one impressive charge to play football this Fall. Regardless of whether or not the Big Ten reverses course and allows for a football season this fall, Day and Fields have a special bond.

SEC Finally Releases Football Schedule

As of now, it looks like there will be football on Saturday's down South, as the SEC goes full steam ahead on the 2020 college football season. Yesterday, they released the schedule for week one of the upcoming season.

Despite the support from Brian Hartline, the Buckeyes will not be gearing up to play in the SEC this fall.

Herbstreit to Call Monday Night Football in Week One

It has been quite the stretch for former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstriet. Last week, he earned another Emmy Award for his color commentary of College Football. Now, he is getting a chance to call a primetime NFL game.

With uncertainty building for this upcoming college football season, ESPN has assigned Herbstreit and Chris Fowler to call Monday Night Football in week one. 

Herbstreit has dipped his toes in NFL coverage as an analyst for the last few NFL Drafts. Now, he will take his talents into the NFL booth for Findlay, Ohio, native Ben Roethlisberger’s return under center.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

