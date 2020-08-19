Buckeye Breakfast: Michigan State Moves to Remote-Learning for Fall Semester

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here is your headline for August 19, 2020.

Michigan State moves to remote-learning for fall semester

After seeing what's happening at a few schools across the country, Michigan State has decided to take a step backwards. The university announced on Tuesday they are going to online-learning for the fall semester.

Notre Dame accompanied the Spartans today, at least for the next two weeks, due to a spike in positive coronavirus cases. The Fighting Irish football team will still be allowed to practice.

It will be interesting to see how/if the decision impacts other universities in the Big Ten.

Buckeyes climb to No. 2 in 2022 Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State landed athlete Dasan McCullough yesterday, marking their fifth commit in the 2022 class.

With McCullough’s verbal commitment, the Buckeyes eclipsed Penn State in 24/7 Sports’ 2022 rankings. OSU has earned 128.08 points and only trails LSU by just over 30 points. The Tigers have seven 4-star recruits.

The Buckeyes currently have the No. 1 rated recruiting class for 2021. Alabama is less that two points from surpassing the Scarlet and Gray.

Saban wants ‘Bama to play in the spring

Speaking of the Crimson Tide, the SEC hasn’t skipped a beat in their preparations to play this upcoming fall. Yesterday, they released their week one schedule and the Crimson Tide are set to kick-off on Sept. 26.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban hopes that it stays that way.

What Coach Saban failed to mention was that Alabama’s “JV” team could probably beat many other schools in the country.

Bryant-Denny Stadium won't be empty this fall

The Crimson Tide are on the road for week one of their season, but they will return to Tuscaloosa and play in front of a crowd of roughly 20,000 fans.

Home field advantage will only go so far during times like these, but Alabama will still have some in-person support for now.

