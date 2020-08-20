SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Buckeye Breakfast: NCAA Division I Council Approves 12 Hours of Football Activities

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here is your headline for August 20, 2020.

NCAA Division I Council Approves 12 Hours of Football Activities

The NCAA Division I Council met on Wednesday and announced a number of changes, including that all fall sports national championship events move to spring 2021. Among the other changes, the Division I Football Oversight Committee says FBS and FCS college football teams who aren't playing football games this fall are allowed to partake in up to 12 hours per week of organized team activities, with two days off per week required. The following is from the NCAA press release:

No more than five of those hours can be skill instruction, during which footballs, helmets and spider pads can be used. No contact would be allowed, but strength and conditioning, team, position and individual meetings and film review would be allowed within the 12-hour weekly limit. A four-hour daily limit on athletics activities is included. 

The Council adopted the oversight committee’s recommendations as emergency legislation for both the Football Bowl and Football Championship subdivisions. The new limits are effective Monday, Aug. 24, through Oct. 4. The committee intends to further study the issue to determine appropriate levels of countable athletics activity for the remainder of the year.

Fall Sports Athletes Don't Lose Eligibility this Year

While the decision still needs to be approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Friday, the NCAA Division I Council also essentially gave DI athletes a freebie.

The Council formally recommended on Wednesday that all fall sports college athletes will retain their eligibility after this season, no matter how many games they compete in this year. It's basically a free season and won't count against them.

This also means that any college athlete who return for an additional year of eligibility will not count against team scholarship limits in 2021-22. Beyond 2021 though, it's still unclear how scholarships will be affected. Technically, rosters could be backed up for several years based on this decision.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Continues Targeting Bergen Catholic Prospects Tywone Malone and Steven Angeli

Buckeyes courting 2021 dual-sport standout along with evolving 2022 quarterback.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Report: Despite Big Ten Postponement, Ohio State Still Trying to Create 10-Game Fall Schedule

Longtime college football writer Jeff Snook says Ohio State is leading the charge to convince several other schools in the league to play this fall. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Fearthecorn

Pat Elflein and Jalyn Holmes Switching Positions for Minnesota Vikings

Both former Buckeyes are moving around in the trenches, looking to solidify roster spots.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Governor Mike Dewine Approves OHSAA Contact Sports for Competition

Ohio high schools now slated to begin six-game football schedule in late August.

Tyler Stephen

by

TommyStanzi29

Chris Holtmann: 'The Happiest Our Guys Have Been is the Seven Weeks They Were With Us this Summer'

'The Happiest Our Guys Have Been is the Seven Weeks They Were With Us this Summer' said Holtmann. Find out how the Buckeyes are navigating the pandemic.

Kyle Kelly

by

TommyStanzi29

Boom! Ohio State Receives Commitment from 2022 Athlete Dasan McCullough

Standout from Kansas, likely to play linebacker/safety in college, is fifth commit in the Buckeye class.

Adam Prescott

by

ActionJacksonnn

Kevin Warren: 'Our Decision Will Not Be Revisited'

The Big Ten commissioner penned an open letter to fans across the conference addressing the pandemic and the decision to postpone the fall season. Read more to see what he said.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Opinion: Big Ten Public Perception Worsening, But Changing It May Not Be Possible

The Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports wasn't going to be well-received, but I'm not sure they expected it to be this bad. Read more about why I think they are stuck in a losing-proposition.

Brendan Gulick

by

TommyStanzi29

Gene Smith: 'We are Actively Planning Football's Return'

The Ohio State Athletic Director issued a statement Wednesday evening shortly after the Big Ten Commissioner addressed fans for the first time since the postponement. Read what he said here.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Buckeye Breakfast: Michigan State Moves to Remote-Learning for Fall Semester

MSU is the second school in the Big Ten to do that. Plus an OSU Football recruiting update and the latest news from Alabama football.

Kyle Kelly

by

ActionJacksonnn