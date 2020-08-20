Buckeye Breakfast: NCAA Division I Council Approves 12 Hours of Football Activities

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here is your headline for August 20, 2020.

NCAA Division I Council Approves 12 Hours of Football Activities

The NCAA Division I Council met on Wednesday and announced a number of changes, including that all fall sports national championship events move to spring 2021. Among the other changes, the Division I Football Oversight Committee says FBS and FCS college football teams who aren't playing football games this fall are allowed to partake in up to 12 hours per week of organized team activities, with two days off per week required. The following is from the NCAA press release:

No more than five of those hours can be skill instruction, during which footballs, helmets and spider pads can be used. No contact would be allowed, but strength and conditioning, team, position and individual meetings and film review would be allowed within the 12-hour weekly limit. A four-hour daily limit on athletics activities is included. The Council adopted the oversight committee’s recommendations as emergency legislation for both the Football Bowl and Football Championship subdivisions. The new limits are effective Monday, Aug. 24, through Oct. 4. The committee intends to further study the issue to determine appropriate levels of countable athletics activity for the remainder of the year.

Fall Sports Athletes Don't Lose Eligibility this Year

While the decision still needs to be approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Friday, the NCAA Division I Council also essentially gave DI athletes a freebie.

The Council formally recommended on Wednesday that all fall sports college athletes will retain their eligibility after this season, no matter how many games they compete in this year. It's basically a free season and won't count against them.

This also means that any college athlete who return for an additional year of eligibility will not count against team scholarship limits in 2021-22. Beyond 2021 though, it's still unclear how scholarships will be affected. Technically, rosters could be backed up for several years based on this decision.

We hope you have a great day

