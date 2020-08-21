Buckeye Breakfast: Michigan ER Doc Disputes Big Ten CoVID-19 Data

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here is your headline for August 21, 2020.

Brent McMurphy ranks Ohio State No. 2

The updated Associated Press poll comes out on Monday and all teams are considered, even if their conference postponed the season. One of college football’s most renowned reporters still sees the Buckeyes among the top teams in the country.

Son of Former Michigan All-American, Current ER Doctor Disputes Data Used by Big Ten

Like many, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson doesn’t agree with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s decision to postpone fall sports season. However, Hutchinson has a bit more credibility than most.

Aidan Hutchinson is the son of former Michigan defensive end Chris Hutchinson, a current emergency room doctor. Aidan says his dad has debunked Warren’s statistics about myocarditis.

“My dad has been debunking the whole data that Kevin Warren, the Big Ten commissioner, has been using as his primary data to cancel the season. My dad was really curious on this data — with the heart condition — we looked at the data and it was really flawed is what he told me. It wasn’t right for Kevin Warren to use that data as his primary data to cancel the season.”

Aidan doesn’t provide much context on the details of the data, but his stance remains firm.

Georgia State QB Diagnosed with Heart Condition Linked to CoVID-19

CoVID-19 has affected the world and college football in many ways. For some people, it is much more serious than an illness.

In a statement on social media Thursday, Georgia State quarterback Mikele Colasurdo announced he has been diagnosed with a heart condition due to the effects from the coronavirus. The heart condition will not allow him to play football this upcoming season.

Georgia State is a member of the Sun Belt conference. Two members of the conference, South Alabama and Southern Mississippi, will kick-off the college football season two weeks from today.

Leave it to Lane

Lane Kiffin has no problem expressing his mind. He is the same coach that accused Urban Meyer of violating NCAA recruiting rules at a Tennessee booster breakfast.

Kiffin, who was hired to become the head coach of Ole Miss back in December, thinks players whose schools won’t play should get to play elsewhere.

As the SEC gears up to play this fall, Kiffin and Ole Miss need all the help they can get. The Rebels have gone 15-21 the last three seasons.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!