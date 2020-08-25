SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison Jr. Won't Have Football this Fall

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for August 25, 2020.

Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison Jr. Won't Have Football this Fall

Two future Buckeyes found out last week the PIAA ruled that football could be played this fall, but that the final decision would be left to individual school districts.

Yesterday, they had their hearts ripped out.

St. Joseph's (Pa.) Prep stars, quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., won't have a senior season to play football in greater Philadelphia because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Harrison Jr. (No. 39) and McCord (No. 59) were ranked yesterday among the top 99 high school seniors in the country by SI All-American. 

Both guys have been planning to graduate early and enroll at Ohio State in January, so postponing football until the spring means McCord and Harrison would not get to play their senior football season. McCord previously told Bucknuts if football were postponed until the spring he would stay at St. Joseph through December, train and get ready for Ohio State, and then continue with his plans to head to Columbus for January enrollment.

College Football Playoff Rankings Set to Debut November 17

The College Football Playoff committee announced on Monday that it will announce its first of six weekly rankings for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday, November 17.

"As fans are aware, six conferences have announced their intention to play, and so the selection committee has established its meeting schedule in order to be prepared," CFP executive director Bill Hancock said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and if anything changes, the committee will be ready to adjust as needed."

The committee members will meet in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays to reveal their Top 25 teams in the country each week. The final rankings are set to come out Sunday, December 20, two weeks later than the originally scheduled date. 

Terry McLaurin Shining at Washington Training Camp

Chase Young has gotten most of the attention among the former Buckeyes in camp with Washington so far, and deservedly so. But the former tandem Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin are stealing some of the spotlight.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

