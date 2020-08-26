SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: CoVID-19 Update, 80 Ohio State Students, 12 Faculty Members Test Positive

Kyle Kelly

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for August 26, 2020.

CoVID-19 Update, 80 Ohio State Students, 12 Faculty Members Test Positive

The Ohio State University released testing data on Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic struck this year, and so far, the OSU community has fairly good results.

According to the data, 80 students (1.16%) tested positive for COVID-19 in student testing conducted from Aug. 14-22 while 12 faculty and staff members (1.44%) tested positive from Aug. 1-22. A total of 7,719 members of the university community have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

While the low percentage of positive cases are a good sign for Ohio State, “university officials cautioned against drawing broad conclusions from the initial data about the prevalence of CoVID-19 within the university community, particularly since the data includes symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.”

OSU Enforcing Strict Policies for the Party-goers

A few days ago, we noted that Ohio State will suspend students that don’t abide by CoVID-19 protocols. On Tuesday, the university reported it had “temporarily suspended” 228 students for violating the order.

“All 228 students must leave campus while their disciplinary cases are pending, spokesman Ben Johnson told Forbes, noting that the interim suspensions are primarily related to off-campus parties and social distancing violations,” according to Forbes.

Boston College Football 99.9% CoVID-Free

The ACC will kick-off its season on Sept. 10 and the Boston College Eagles are hoping to be 100% healthy. They're certainly in a good position right now.

During a global pandemic, it’s a remarkable feat to show those statistics. Maybe other FBS teams should adopt Boston College’s protocols considering the success rate.

Dabo Takes a Pay Cut

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will be making a little bit less than usual. 

Swinney, who signed a 10-year contract worth $93 million last spring, will take a pay cut of $687,500. As the Greenville News notes, Swinney was slated to make $8.25 million this year.

All employees of the Clemson athletic department that make a salary over $400,000 a year, “have voluntarily accepted at least a 10 percent reduction in compensation, beginning Sept. 1 and continuing through the remaining 10 months of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2021,” according to Greenville News. That includes nine of Swinney’s assistants.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

