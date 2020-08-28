Buckeye Breakfast: Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher Says Chase Young is ‘As Advertised’

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for August 28, 2020.

Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher Says Chase Young is ‘As Advertised’

The NFL has been preparing to play this fall and that means the rookies are getting their first taste of professional football. Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has already turned some heads in training camp. Four-time Pro Bowler and former Purdue Boilermaker Ryan Kerrigan is impressed with the former Buckeye.

"Chase Young is as advertised for a reason," Kerrigan said in a story published by NBC Washington. "That guy put up incredible numbers at Ohio State.

“That's one of the things I really liked about him coming out, was that Chase wasn't just potential. He had numbers to back it up,” he continued. "It wasn't like, 'Oh this guy is big and fast, he's probably going to be a pass-rusher.' It was 'this guy is big and fast and he has the production to back it up.'”

Columbus City Schools Can Continue with Athletics

Even though there won't be sports in the Big Ten, there will be sports played in Columbus.

Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced yesterday that, “all in-person athletics and extracurricular activities can resume Saturday, August 29.”

Dixon cited a decrease in positive CoVID-19 cases in Columbus as the reason why the city will proceed with sports.

New Graphics this Fall for ESPN College Football

Although the Buckeyes won’t be suiting up this fall, six other FBS conferences will. As always, ESPN will cover college football and they released a new graphics and animations package for the upcoming season. Spoiler: It is really cool.

The package features a graphic of former Buckeye Joey Bosa, as well as the score from an Ohio State and Michigan game (the Buckeyes are leading by 12) following Bosa’s screen time.

OHSAA opens up their first edition of Friday Night Lights

Several teams from Ohio-area high schools kick off their six-game season tonight. The Buckeyes will have a few of their commits represented.

Wide receiver Jayden Ballard (Massillon Washington), defensive tackle Mike Hall (Streetsboro), linebacker Reid Carrico (Ironton), offensive lineman Ben Christman (Richfield Revere) and defensive back Jaylen Johnson (Cincinnati/ La Salle) will all be launching their senior seasons.

Standout Jack Sawyer (Pickerington North) will not be playing, as he recently decided to sit out his senior year and enroll early at Ohio State this January.

As for the class of 2022, linebacker Gabe Powers (Marysville) athlete C.J. Hicks (Dayton Archbishop Alter) and a pair of Lakota West products in offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola and cornerback Jyaire Brown will also be back on the gridiron.

