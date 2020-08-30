Buckeye Breakfast: Justin Fields Spotted at Georgia Scrimmage

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for August 30, 2020.

Justin Fields Spotted at Georgia Scrimmage

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields transferred to Columbus from Athens, Georgia after playing sparingly for the Bulldogs in 2018. Fields is from Georgia and still has lots of family and friends in the area.

Nevertheless, college football fans noticed that Fields was taking in the Georgia scrimmage on Saturday back on his old campus.

Just our two cents ... there is absolutely no chance Fields is leaving Ohio State to go back to Georgia. There's no reason to make anything of this, he was very likely back home and visiting some old friends. But fans are emotional by nature and the speculation ran wild on social media last night.

The Ohio State University Shares Latest CoVID-19 Data

Ohio State released it's latest university-wide CoVID testing data on Saturday. While they had a slight increase in the number of positive student cases over the 24 hours before the test results were publicized, the total number of cases remains quite low. OSU feels it has CoVID under control across campus.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!