Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio Statewide Order Banning Fans Could Apply to Ohio State

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for August 4, 2020.

Statewide Order Currently Prohibits Fans at Stadiums

A new order from the state of Ohio (beginning August 1) allows contact sports within state lines, but prohibits fans from attending games. This reportedly applies to college and NFL teams and means that Ohio Stadium would be empty if the Buckeyes are able to play home games this fall.

Marcus Hartmann of the Dayton Daily News says the Ohio Department of Health confirmed the existence of such an order, but Governor Mike DeWine confirmed that no final decisions have been made. He says the order is currently a placeholder and can be rescinded or modified if the situation is appropriate.

Big 12 Approves Nine Conference Games, One Non-Conference Game

The Big 12 confirmed on Monday evening that it has approved a scheduling model for the football season that accounts for 10 total games and allows for one game outside of league play. The beginning of the season will be approved in the coming weeks, but will likely be mid-to-late September. The league expects to play the non-conference game before league play begins.

The model gives conference officials the thumbs up to move the championship game back to December 12 or 19.

The Big Ten is now the only league that has yet to release its schedule model for a 2020 fall season, but that could happen as soon as later this morning.

Northwestern Football Pauses Workouts

Northwestern has temporarily suspended their football workouts after one player tested positive for the coronavirus. The school confirmed this on Monday.

The Wildcats join Ohio State, Michigan State, Indiana and Rutgers as Big Ten schools that have had their workouts interrupted by the virus since teams returned to their respective campuses in early June.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

