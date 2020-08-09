BuckeyesNow
Buckeye Breakfast: Oklahoma Pausing Football Camp, Many Buckeyes Receiving Degrees Sunday

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for August 9, 2020.

Oklahoma Football Pausing Practice, Season-Opener Delayed

The Oklahoma Sooners are taking a week off of practices after a change in their 2020 schedule. The team has been in camp since July 31, but their August 29 season-opener against Missouri State has been moved to September. OU head coach Lincoln Riley announced on Saturday that the team would temporarily suspend camp.

"We decided it's best to give our players some time off," Riley said in a statement. "We were able to start camp before the vast majority of teams because our Aug. 29 season-opening game date was the earliest in the country. With that first game pushed back a week or two, it only makes sense to spread out our practices and give our guys some time away. They've done a great job so far."

Buckeyes Set to Receive their Degrees on Sunday

Twenty seven (27) current or former Ohio State student-athletes will receive their degrees. Among those graduating are football players Shaun Wade and Baron Browning and men's basketball player Kyle Young. The complete list of graduates is available here.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

