Buckeye Breakfast: Elite Recruit Will Johnson Includes Ohio State in Top 10

Here are your headlines for Sept. 17, 2020.

Buckeyes in the Race for Will Johnson

Ohio State made the top-10 list for standout 2022 cornerback Will Johnson (Grosse Point, Mich.) Wednesday evening, advancing alongside a bunch of national powerhouses that include Big Ten schools Michigan and Penn State. Johnson is widely regarded as a top-20 player nationally in the entire class, and one of the very best at his position.

Dylan McCaffrey Leaving Michigan

Not only has Wolverine quarterback Dylan McCaffrey opted out of the newly-instated 2020 season, but the 6-foot-5 signal caller will be seeking a transfer out of Ann Arbor. He had been competing for the starting gig against Joe Milton and Cade McNamara but apparently fell behind.

McCaffrey’s older brothers were both standout college players in their own right. Christian, from Stanford, is now one of the best running backs in the NFL while Max, from Duke, was most recently on the practice squad in Green Bay. Their father, Ed, is the head coach at Northern Colorado.

The McCaffrey family had been vocal about the support of reinstating the Big Ten season. Dylan was among the top-five pro-style quarterback recruits coming out of high school.

FCS Playoff Field Reduced

Come spring, the Football Championship Subdivision playoff bracket will be dropped from 24 to 16 teams. The postseason is scheduled to be begin April 18 and run into the middle of May, per approval from the NCAA Board of Directors.

