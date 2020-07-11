Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for July 11, 2020.

PAC-12 Going to Conference-Only Schedule for Fall Sports

The Big Ten was the first conference to announce it would only play conference games this fall (if at all), but it didn't take long for the PAC-12 to follow suit. The decision was made during a virtual meeting of athletic directors, university presidents and conference officials on Friday.

The group also decided to delay the start of the fall seasons, including football. Sources tell ESPN one of the reasons the league decided to delay the football season was a concern that UCLA and USC would not be ready to play in early September because of the coronavirus cases in the Los Angeles area.

PAC-12 Commissioner Tests Positive for CoVID-19

Unfortunately, the shift to a conference-only scheduling platform wasn't the only news from the PAC-12 on Friday. Commissioner Larry Scott has tested positive for CoVID-19.

Scott is 55 years old. No other updates about his health are known at this time.

Buckeye Commits Playing in All-America Showcase Games

The Ohio State Buckeyes have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for the Class of 2021, so it comes as no surprise that many of those young men have been invited to play in either the All-American Bowl or the Under Armour All-American Game. Defensive tackle Mike Hall of Streetsboro, Ohio is the latest to accept an invitation to one of the showcase events. Hall has actually flipped his original decision and is now playing in the All-American Bowl after receiving an invite to both events.

The other seven future Buckeyes that are playing in the All-American Bowl with Hall include quarterback Kyle McCord, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor, wide out Jayden Ballard, offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, linebacker Reid Carrico and defensive back Jakailin Johnson.

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Tunmise Adeleye have both committed to the Under Armour All-American Game.

Ohio State's five-star defensive end commit Jack Sawyer has been invited to both games, but hasn't made a decision yet which one he will play in. Several other OSU targets have been invited, so the number of Buckeyes on this stage could rise in the coming weeks or months.

The 2021 All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 9 at 1:00 pm ET and will be nationally televised on NBC. The 2021 Under Armour All-American Game is scheduled for Jan. 7 at 6:00 pm ET in Camping World Stadium in Orlando. That game will be televised on ESPN.

