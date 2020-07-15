Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for July 15, 2020.

Jeff Okudah Highest Rated Rookie Cornerback on Madden 21

Jeff Okudah was the highest drafted cornerback since 1997 when the Lions picked him third overall in April. Now, he's been rewarded by the Madden 21 NFL Video Game as one of the best two rookie corners in the league. Former Florida Gator/current Jacksonville Jaguar CJ Henderson also received an overall rating of 76 in this year's game.

Justin Fields is Named to Davey O'Brien Watch List

Ohio State's starting quarterback is arguably the best in all of college football and he's projected to go as high as No. 1 overall in next year's NFL Draft. So it comes as no surprise, but Justin Fields was recognized today on a list of the top 30 quarterbacks in the country who are most likely to contend for the prestigious Davey O'Brien Award.

Fields joins Shaun Wade as the first two Buckeyes placed on National College Football Awards Association Watch Lists for 2020.

Braelon Allen Chooses Wisconsin

Earlier this week, Class of 2022 safety Braelon Allen listed the Ohio State Buckeyes in his top six schools. But Allen announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he's staying home to play for his in-state Big Ten school, the University of Wisconsin. Allen chose the Badgers over Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State and Florida State as well as the Buckeyes.

Allen is currently rated as the No. 116 overall player nationally by 247Sports. Additionally, he is ranked the No. 6 safety at his position and the fourth-best prospect in the state. He is from Fond Du Lac High School, about 90 minutes from Madison.

Ohio State has offered roughly 65-70 targets in the class, including a handful of other safeties. Class of 2022 cornerback Domani Jackson recently included OSU in his top 10.

