Buckeye Breakfast: College Football Players Should Revisit Unionization

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we will get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State athletics. Here are your headlines for July 2, 2020.

College Football Players Need a Union Now More Than Ever

It’s been six years since Northwestern’s football team tried to form the first union in the NCAA. Since then, only incremental progress has been made for the welfare of college athletes. And now, schools seem determined to play football during a deadly pandemic, without any input from players.

One NCAA football coach told a player, "We can have a lot of trial and error with athletes [in returning to campus], for when the regular students come." Another: "We’re going to get a lot of things wrong." 

Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni explains why he thinks the time is now, during CoVID, for college football players to unionize.

Three More Former Buckeyes Earn Big Ten All-Decade Recognition

Chase Young and the Bosa brothers were all honored by Big Ten Network on Thursday as they continued to roll out their Big Ten All-Decade Team selections. Young was the only unanimous choice on the entire roster, which came as little surprise considering his record-setting campaign in 2019. Joey Bosa also earned a First Team nod, while Nick Bosa brought home a Second Team honor.

Ohio State Buckeyes All-Decade Defensive Linemen

The final day of the Big Ten All-Decade Team revelation will feature the quarterbacks, specialists and Coach of the Decade.

PAC-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Seems Less Optimistic for a College Football Season

While everyone is hoping football season happens this fall, no final decisions have been made one way or another. But PAC-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said Thursday, "Unless we see a change in the trajectory of the spread of the virus and its impact pretty quickly, I think the situation’s a lot more perilous than it was a few weeks ago.”

Time will tell, but hopefully there's football to be played at the 'Shoe in September.

We hope you have a great day, and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

