Buckeye Breakfast: Gene Smith Appeals to Fans to Wear Masks

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for July 23, 2020.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith Appealed to Fans to Wear a Mask

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith appeared on the Bishop & Laurinaitis show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan in Columbus on Wednesday. He spoke about a number of things, including the likelihood of football competing this fall, when fans could expect to see a Big Ten football schedule and the importance of everyone wearing a mask when they're in public.

"I think if you care about your people and you care about yourself -- regardless of your politics and all those types of things -- I think respect is where people should go. And so, for me, it's a simple thing to do. You just get into the habit of putting on a mask. When you grab your car keys, or whatever you do, when you get ready to leave, get ready to put on a mask. I live in a facility where we have a lot of older people who fit the demographic of catching COVID and ultimately passing away. So, I want to be respectful of them. It's easy to do and I think we need to do it."

Ohio State's James Cancer Hospital Partners with Major League Baseball

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, known commonly as The James, and Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that they have teamed up for “a new multi-year sponsorship aimed at educating fans across the United States on cancer awareness, prevention, detection, and treatment.”

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

