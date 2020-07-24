Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for July 24, 2020.

Thirteen Ohio State Football Commits to Play in All-Star Game

Jordan Hancock's announcement that he was leaving Clemson and subsequently joining the Ohio State Buckeyes was a huge deal in the college football recruiting world. The Buckeyes and Tigers rivalry has evolved into an intense battle both on the field and in the living room over the last several years. But Hancock's joining the Buckeyes also means Ohio State has yet another representative in one of the major high school all-star games.

The cornerback from Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett makes a baker's dozen worth of Buckeyes scheduled to play in high school football's biggest showcase games. Hancock will be joined by quarterback Kyle McCord, running back TreVeyon Henderson, running back Evan Pryor, wide receiver Jayden Ballard, offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, defensive lineman Mike Hall, linebacker Reid Carrico and cornerback Jakailin Johnson in the All-American Bowl.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., offensive lineman Ben Christman and defensive end Tunmise Adeleye are the Buckeye Class of 2021 commits that will play in the Under Armour All-American Game.

Also, Ohio State 5-star defensive end commitment Jack Sawyer has been invited to play in both games, but he hasn't decided which one he's playing in yet.

That makes 13 of the 19 commits in the Class of 2021 who are playing in one of those two games. Head coach Ryan Day currently has the No. 1 ranked class in the country and they are approaching a top 10 all-time class with a few targets still undecided.

The 2021 All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 9 at 1:00 pm ET. In addition to the nine Ohio State commitments who will be playing in the game, several Ohio State targets have also accepted an invitation to play in the game including wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau and linebacker Raesjon Davis. Davis is currently committed to LSU, but is rumored to be a flip-candidate.

The 2021 Under Armour All-American Game is scheduled for Jan. 7 at 6:00 pm ET. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Here is the FULL LIST of Ohio State Class of 2021 commits and top remaining targets.

