NCAA Delays Making a Decision on Fall Sports Championships

The NCAA Board of Governors met on Friday and chose not to make any final decisions yet regarding the status of the fall sports championships - a move (or lack thereof) that likely was made to appease FBS conference commissioners and athletic directors who have been publicly asking for a patient approach to an unprecedented situation.

The board is mainly comprised of university presidents representing all three divisions of NCAA athletics. They have the authority to cancel or postpone national championship tournaments for each of the fall sports EXCEPT FBS football. The regular-season games and College Football Playoff are at the discretion of the individual schools and conferences.

NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement, saying "the board will continue to thoughtfully and aggressively monitor health conditions around the country and the implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines we issued last week.

"The health and well-being of college athletes is the highest priority in deciding whether to proceed with our 22 NCAA championships beginning in late November," he said. "We all remain deeply concerned about the infection trend lines we see. It is clear that the format of our championships will have to change if they are to be conducted in a safe and fair manner."

While a decision to cancel fall sports wouldn't directly mean the suspension or cancellation of the major college football season, the trickle down effect of that decision could certainly make it difficult to play college football at the highest level.

The board is scheduled to reconvene on August 4 and will likely reassess the effects of the coronavirus pandemic at that time.

