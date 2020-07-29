BuckeyesNow
Buckeye Breakfast: OSU "Buy Game" Dilemma, Buckeyes in NFL Top 100, Notre Dame to play in ACC

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for July 30, 2020.

Buckeyes Might Have to Pay for Early Season Cancellations

When the Big Ten announced the were only playing conference games across all sports this fall, the Buckeyes had their games with Bowling Green, Oregon and Buffalo cancelled. Ohio State and Oregon agreed (as is typical) to help the visiting team cover travel costs over the 2-year deal, but Bowling Green and Buffalo were set to receive sizable checks from Ohio State for playing in a "buy game." 

Theoretically, the force majeure clause would allow for Ohio State off the hook for paying the fee, despite cancelling the game. But Chris Hummer of 247Sports is reporting that the Buckeyes might not be so fortunate. He cites specific language in the contracts for those games that could potentially force Ohio State to issue payment anyways. Ohio State did not comment on the story.

Six Former Buckeyes are on NFL Network's Top 100 Current Players

Ohio State's success at the college level the last two decades is well-documented, but many former Buckeyes have turned into outstanding pro players. The NFL Network finished unveiling their list of top 100 players in the league on Wednesday night. The list included six former Buckeyes, outdone on the list only by Alabama's seven players.

Notre Dame Could Play for a Conference Title

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are joining a conference in football for the first time in their storied program history. 

The ACC announced Wednesday that the Irish would be a 15th team in the league this fall and they publicized their plans for the upcoming football season. ND was already scheduled to play six teams in the ACC, but they'll add four more and one non-conference team to their new schedule. 

The Irish will be eligible to compete for the ACC football title in December, should they finish with one of the two best winning percentages in league play.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

