Buckeye Breakfast: Big Ten Uncertainty, College Football Playoff Reconsidering Current Plans

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for July 31, 2020.

SI Insider Pat Forde: Big Ten still may not play this fall

There has been some positive momentum this week for the return of fall sports, but Ohio State is still waiting on an official announcement from the Big Ten. The ACC detailed its plans on Wednesday and the SEC announced they would play a 10-game football schedule on Thursday. The other Power Five leagues are expected to publicize their plans soon. But Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde is reporting that the Big Ten isn't yet guaranteed a fall season.

The NCAA Board of Governors is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, August 4. It seems likely that by the end of next week, each of the Power Five conferences will have an initial plan in place for handling the next few months.

College Football Playoff evaluating 2020 protocols and timelines

Not long after the SEC announced it would delay the start of the season until September 26, CFP executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN on Thursday that it would reevaluate the criteria for qualifying and timeline for its decisions.

"Since there won't be as many non-conference games as normal, certain tools used by the committee, such as head-to-head results and results against common opponents, will have limitations this year," Hancock said. "Evaluating strength of schedule will also be different.

"I don't see the potential difference in the number of games teams play as a significant factor. Fact is, the committee has dealt successfully with that nearly every season."

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

