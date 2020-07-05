BuckeyesNow
Buckeye Breakfast: Big X Wins TBT Opener, Second Year Breakout Predictions, Caleb Williams to Oklahoma

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we will get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State athletics. Here are your headlines for July 5, 2020.

Big X Wins TBT Opener

Big X got off to a slow start on Saturday in their TBT opener, but former Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson lifted the Xavier alumni team to a 79-74 victory with a game-winning bucket.

It was great to have live basketball back yesterday and the tournament got off to a great start. Big X moves on to the second round to play the Red Scare, the Dayton alumni team. Tip off is set for Wednesday at 2 p.m. BuckeyesNow will keep you updated along the way on how all the Ohio State alumni fare, especially when defending champs Carmen's Crew take the floor after a first round bye.

ESPN Picks Garrett Wilson, Zach Harrison to Have Breakout Seasons

After three of Ohio State's five best wide receivers and Chase Young have moved on from the program, Tom Volkenberg makes his case for why second-year players Garrett Wilson and Zach Harrison are primed for breakout seasons at Ohio State.

Caleb Williams Officially Commits to Oklahoma

After earning MVP honors earlier this week at the Elite 11 camp, Caleb Williams has officially announced he'll be an Oklahoma Sooner. Williams hopes he can follow in the footsteps of recent Oklahoma QB's that have won the Heisman Trophy and gone on to promising starts in their NFL careers. Williams is the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country for the class of 2021. He chose Oklahoma over LSU and Maryland.

Ohio State commit Kyle McCord performed well at the Elite 11 showcase, but did not earn MVP honors. He did, however, win the Pro Day competition at the camp. Perhaps McCord and Williams will play pivotal roles for their respective programs a couple years from now.

We hope you have a great holiday, and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

