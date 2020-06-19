Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State and Alabama Ink Historic Deal

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we will get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State athletics.

Ohio State and Alabama Ink Historic Deal

The Buckeyes announced Thursday that they reached an agreement with the Alabama Crimson Tide for a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028. Ohio State now has a Power Five, non-conference program scheduled every year up through 2031. While the two national powers have only met four times in program history, the Buckeyes memorable win over 'Bama in the 2015 Sugar Bowl put them into the National Championship game.

All four previous games have been played at neutral sites. The games in Thursday's announcement are seven and eight years away, but it's never too early to mark your calendars.

Dillon Dingler Signs First Professional Contract

Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler was drafted by the Detroit Tigers with the first pick in the second round last week. According to Jim Callis from MLB.com, Dingler is now officially under contract for roughly $1.95 million.

Dingler, an All-American catcher for head coach Greg Beals, is the highest drafted Buckeye since 2010.

Ohio State Football Series with Boston College Delayed

While the new Buckeye home-and-home with Alabama took most of the headlines, Ohio State has also delayed its series with Boston College for the third time. The two teams had previously been scheduled for a series in 2020-2021, and then rescheduled for 2026-2027. But with yesterday's announcement, head coach Ryan Day won't square off against his former Defensive Coordinator Jeff Hafley until the 2030's.

Hafley left the Buckeyes to take over the Eagles program last December.

Coach Chris Holtmann Accepts the #AllInChallenge

Ohio State basketball has put together an incredibly cool package for fans to bid on as they raise money for CoVID-19 relief.

