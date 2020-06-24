Buckeye Breakfast: Jared Sullinger Named Big Ten Second-Team All-Decade

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we will get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State athletics.

Jared Sullinger Named Big Ten Second-Team All-Decade

From the moment Jared Sullinger first took the floor for the Ohio State Buckeyes, you knew he was special. On Tuesday, the Big Ten recognized his accomplishments with an awfully impressive distinction - a coveted spot on the All-Decade Team.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum Praises Ryan Day

Finebaum joined ESPN 850 WKNR in Cleveland on Tuesday and shared his thoughts on Ryan Day, while also taking a jab at Jim Harbaugh.

“I think he’s already one of the best coaches in the country,” Finebaum said. “I don’t know him well. I’ve interviewed him once or twice. But from a distance, he’s just a cool guy that really understands today’s modern player. I had my problems with Urban — that was well known — but I always respected him as a coach. I think Ryan Day is a more complete coach ... Anybody that can humiliate Jim Harbaugh on that last Saturday in November is my friend."

Brian Hartline, Tour de France?

Brian Hartline didn't go for a ride in the park on Sunday to celebrate Father's Day. His "morning ride" was a cool 65 miles!

It's not hard to understand why Hartline is one of the top assistant coaches and recruiters in the country with a work ethic like that!

ESPN's NFL Coverage Thumbs Up on the Big Ten

ESPN compiled a list of the best starting lineups, based on where current players went to college, and grouped them by conference. When the list was complete, they ranked the team of Big Ten alumni as the best in the NFL.

Eight of the 22 players are former Buckeyes, anchored by both of the Bosa brothers on defense and Michael Thomas and Ezekiel Elliott on offense.

