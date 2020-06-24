BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
News
Football
Basketball

Buckeye Breakfast: Jared Sullinger Named Big Ten Second-Team All-Decade

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we will get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State athletics.

Jared Sullinger Named Big Ten Second-Team All-Decade

From the moment Jared Sullinger first took the floor for the Ohio State Buckeyes, you knew he was special. On Tuesday, the Big Ten recognized his accomplishments with an awfully impressive distinction - a coveted spot on the All-Decade Team.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum Praises Ryan Day

Finebaum joined ESPN 850 WKNR in Cleveland on Tuesday and shared his thoughts on Ryan Day, while also taking a jab at Jim Harbaugh.

“I think he’s already one of the best coaches in the country,” Finebaum said. “I don’t know him well. I’ve interviewed him once or twice. But from a distance, he’s just a cool guy that really understands today’s modern player. I had my problems with Urban — that was well known — but I always respected him as a coach. I think Ryan Day is a more complete coach ... Anybody that can humiliate Jim Harbaugh on that last Saturday in November is my friend."

Brian Hartline, Tour de France?

Brian Hartline didn't go for a ride in the park on Sunday to celebrate Father's Day. His "morning ride" was a cool 65 miles!

It's not hard to understand why Hartline is one of the top assistant coaches and recruiters in the country with a work ethic like that!

ESPN's NFL Coverage Thumbs Up on the Big Ten

ESPN compiled a list of the best starting lineups, based on where current players went to college, and grouped them by conference. When the list was complete, they ranked the team of Big Ten alumni as the best in the NFL.

Eight of the 22 players are former Buckeyes, anchored by both of the Bosa brothers on defense and Michael Thomas and Ezekiel Elliott on offense.

We hope you have a great day, and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Aaron Craft, D'Angelo Russell Named to Big Ten All-Decade Third Team

Craft and Russell had two very different, but equally magnificent careers in the Scarlet and Grey. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

ActionJacksonnn

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Issues Guidelines on Sports Resuming

Gov. DeWine has several mandates, with other suggested best practices for many different parties involved in sports. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Joey44Monty

College Football Wins Over Last 50 Years: Ohio State Ranked Second

OSU and its 471 victories are second on the list. Who is the only team ahead? Read more.

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

Sullinger Named Second Team Big Ten All-Decade

Buckeyes went 65-11 record in two seasons and made the 2012 Final Four.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Earns NACDA Award for Schumaker Complex

OSU Receives Honor for 125,000 square foot facility.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: 2021 Guard Jager Burton Delaying August Decision

Four-star target pushing decision until he can take official visits.

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

Buckeye Breakfast: College Football Players Privately Expressing Concerns

Catch up on the morning headlines for all the latest Ohio State Buckeyes news. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Big X Adds Former Buckeye Jae'Sean Tate to TBT Roster

Recent Ohio State forward will compete with Big X in 2020 Event

Adam Prescott

Basketball Commits Meechie Johnson, Kalen Etzler Play Together in Fort Wayne

2021 prospects help Indy Heat go 2-0 in return to action. Read more.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Recruiting: C.J. Hicks Closes His Recruitment

Ohio State Football Class of 2022 commit announces he won't consider flipping to another program

Brendan Gulick