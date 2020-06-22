BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
News
Football
Basketball

Buckeye Breakfast: C.J. Hicks is 100% Committed to Buckeye Nation

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we will get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State athletics.

C.J. Hicks is 100% Committed to Buckeye Nation

C.J. Hicks committed to the Buckeyes on May 1, 2020 and doubled down on his decision Sunday. Hicks is a four-star commit out of Archbishop Alter (Kettering) and chose Ohio State among a list of more than 20 scholarship offers.

Even though there hasn't been any public concern about Hicks flipping to another program, it was reassuring to see some positive recruiting news after a couple of tough losses on the recruiting trail the last two weeks.

LSU Tigers Handling CoVID-19 Cases as Best They Can

The LSU Tigers have been one of the hardest hit programs across the country when it comes to CoVID-19 (at least among the schools that are acknowledging such cases). But they don't seem to be phased by it, saying that they're prepared to deal with the realities at hand - we are in the midst of a global pandemic without a vaccine.

Chase Young Works Out on the Beach

It feels like this could be a daily reminder, but Chase Young's training regimen is next level. Buckeye fans are so proud to call him one of their own and can't wait to see him take the field for the Redskins this fall!

Blind Man Nails Free Throw in Front of Family

Okay, one non-Buckeye related piece in this morning's post ... because this is just WAY too cool not to share!

And with that, we hope you have a great day, and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Recruiting: C.J. Hicks Closes His Recruitment

Ohio State Football Class of 2022 commit announces he won't consider flipping to another program

Brendan Gulick

Michigan Enhances 2021 Recruiting Class with Four-Star Quintin Somerville

Wolverines strengthen class with four-star DE from Arizona.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Deshaun Thomas Joining Carmen's Crew for TBT

Catch up on the morning headlines for all the latest Ohio State Buckeyes news and information. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Coronavirus Infiltrates LSU Tigers Football Program

Sports Illustrated is reporting the Tigers have 30 players in quarantine. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Carmen's Crew Adds Deshaun Thomas to TBT Roster

Former Buckeye guard helped lead Ohio State to 2012 Final Four

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Athletics Observes Juneteenth Holiday

Catch up on the morning headlines for all the latest Ohio State Buckeyes news and information. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Coronavirus Invades Clemson Football Program

Clemson University confirmed 28 positive tests this week, including 23 football players and staff

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Buckeyes Offer 2021 Big Man Gabe Wiznitzer

Ohio State looking to add 6-11 basketball prospect from Virginia.

Adam Prescott

Dillon Dingler Signs $1.9 Million Contract with Tigers

The 38th overall pick earlier is the highest drafted Buckeye in 10 years. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Keegan Rice

Ohio State: BuckeyesNow SI Publisher Brendan Gulick Breaks Down "Buckeye Pledge"

Gulick joined Matthew Stevens of IlliniNow Friday afternoon to discuss the latest news and information around Ohio State Buckeyes Football pertaining to the CoVID-19 pandemic

Brendan Gulick