Buckeye Breakfast: C.J. Hicks is 100% Committed to Buckeye Nation

C.J. Hicks is 100% Committed to Buckeye Nation

C.J. Hicks committed to the Buckeyes on May 1, 2020 and doubled down on his decision Sunday. Hicks is a four-star commit out of Archbishop Alter (Kettering) and chose Ohio State among a list of more than 20 scholarship offers.

Even though there hasn't been any public concern about Hicks flipping to another program, it was reassuring to see some positive recruiting news after a couple of tough losses on the recruiting trail the last two weeks.

LSU Tigers Handling CoVID-19 Cases as Best They Can

The LSU Tigers have been one of the hardest hit programs across the country when it comes to CoVID-19 (at least among the schools that are acknowledging such cases). But they don't seem to be phased by it, saying that they're prepared to deal with the realities at hand - we are in the midst of a global pandemic without a vaccine.

Chase Young Works Out on the Beach

It feels like this could be a daily reminder, but Chase Young's training regimen is next level. Buckeye fans are so proud to call him one of their own and can't wait to see him take the field for the Redskins this fall!

Blind Man Nails Free Throw in Front of Family

Okay, one non-Buckeye related piece in this morning's post ... because this is just WAY too cool not to share!

