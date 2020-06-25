Buckeye Breakfast: Ezekiel Elliott "Feeling Good" After CoVID-19 Diagnosis

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we will get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State athletics.

Ezekiel Elliott "Feeling Good" After CoVID-19 Diagnosis

Ezekiel Elliott wasn't happy when news of his positive test found it way into the mainstream media. But it appears the former Buckeye is recovering nicely.

“I’m feeling good,” Elliott said during a zoom call on Wednesday, according to CBS Sports. “I would say I had maybe one or two days where I felt symptoms, and even then, it wasn’t too bad. I had a cough and a little bit shortness of breath. Now, obviously I feel good. I feel normal. I still can't work out. I got to wait. I could have went and gotten retested this week, I just decided it won't hurt to wait another week and give myself more time to rest up, but I feel good.”

Jonah Jackson Inks Rookie Contract with Detroit Lions

Jonah Jackson made the most of his graduate transfer to Ohio State last year by proving to be a legitimate NFL-caliber offensive lineman. After a high school career without much fanfare and reasonable success at Rutgers as an undergrad, Jackson helped pave the way to historic seasons for both J.K. Dobbins and Justin Fields in 2019.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Evan Turner Named Big Ten First Team All-Decade

Former Naismith National Player of the Year Evan Turner was recognized by the Big Ten today as one of the five greatest players in the league over the past decade. Turner played in just one year in the decade, but his time in Columbus was remarkable. Turner had his jersey retired by the Buckeyes and he joins Aaron Craft, D'Angelo Russell and Jared Sullinger as Ohio State representatives on the All-Decade Team.

